Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Next rehab outing coming Wednesday

Cabrera (hamstring) is slated to make the second start of his rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Iowa, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Cabrera kicked off his rehab assignment at Iowa last Friday, tossing 43 pitches and striking out three over 1.2 innings while surrendering three earned runs on two hits and two walks. The right-hander, who has been shelved since June 24 due to a left hamstring strain, is expected to need around three total rehab starts before he'll be viewed as a viable option for the Chicago rotation. With the Cubs shoring up their rotation with the trade-deadline additions of Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes (fibula), Cabrera may need to show improvement in his next two rehab outings to ensure he'll have a starting role waiting for him once he returns from the injured list. Cabrera had struggled over his first 14 starts of the season with Chicago, serving up 14 home runs in 72.1 innings while pitching to a 5.10 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.