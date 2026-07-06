Cubs' Edward Cabrera: Starts up throwing program

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Cabrera (hamstring) resumed a throwing program this weekend,

Cabrera is limited to playing catch, but after the Cubs came away encouraged by how his strained hamstring responded over the weekend, he could advance to throwing off a mound later this week before the team heads into the All-Star break. The right-hander probably won't be ready to return from the 15-day injured list immediately coming out of the break, but he'll have a shot at rejoining the Chicago rotation before the end of July if he steers clear of any setbacks with his hamstring while building back up.