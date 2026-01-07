default-cbs-image
The Cubs acquired Cabrera from the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for Owen Caissie, Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo De Leon, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Cabrera experienced a breakthrough in 2025 after lowering his arm slot, finishing the season with a 3.53 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 150:48 K:BB across 137.2 innings. It was a career-high workload for the righty, and he will remain a major injury risk moving forward, but Cabrera injects some much-needed upside and bat-missing ability into the Cubs' rotation. He is under team control through 2028.

