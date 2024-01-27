Neris signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Neris posted the best numbers of his career in 2023 with a 1.71 ERA and 1.05 WHIP while striking out 77 batters in 68.1 frames and picking up 31 holds. The 34-year-old righty will immediately slide into a high-leverage role with Chicago, and he could be in the mix for save chances alongside Adbert Alzolay. Neris' new deal includes a $9 million team option for 2025 that turns into a player option if he pitches in 60 games this year -- a mark he has hit in each of the past three seasons.