Cubs' Hoby Milner: Will miss 4-6 weeks

Milner (abdomen) will be sidelined 4-6 weeks after receiving emergency appendectomy surgery on Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Milner will miss a chunk of time after undergoing emergency surgery on his appendicitis Friday. If the 35-year-old misses the minimum four weeks, he could be back by the end of July or start of August. The Cubs bullpen has been heavily dismayed by injuries this season with Phil Maton (knee), Riley Martin (elbow) and Hunter Harvey (triceps) all currently on the injured list.