Happ went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Orioles.

Happ stayed hot at the dish as he singled, walked and then crushed a three-run blast in his first three at-bats on Tuesday. It was Happ's 14th homer of the season, but more importantly, his eighth and 25th RBI over his last 22 games. For the season, the 29-year-old is hitting .244/.358/.455 and continues to be an everyday lock in the middle of the Cubs lineup.