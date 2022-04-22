site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Ian Happ: Not starting Friday
Happ isn't starting Friday's game against the Pirates.
Happ will get a breather after he went 3-for-12 with two runs, an RBI and two walks in his last four appearances. Patrick Wisdom will start in left field and bat fifth.
