Happ went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and an RBI single in Saturday's win over Cincinnati.

Happ sent Nick Madrigal home on a single in the fifth inning, then sent Madrigal and Willson Contreras home on a three-run shot in the seventh. It was Happ's first home run of the month, his first since July 12, and his 10th of the season. The two-hit outing gives Happ four such performances in 10 games this month and extends his hit streak to five games. During that streak, Happ has gone 8-for-22, improving his batting average from .274 to .280 in the process.