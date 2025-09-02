Happ went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a stolen base and two total runs scored in Monday's 7-6, extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Happ extended his hitting streak to six games, and during that time, he's gone 11-for-25 with the stolen base, three home runs, six runs scored and eight RBI. The veteran outfielder has gone deep on consecutive days, pushing him up to 19 home runs for the season. Happ seems to be rounding into form just in time for the Cubs' stretch run, which is a boon for fantasy managers as well.