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Cubs' James Triantos: Sent down to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cubs optioned Triantos to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Triantos made his major-league debut July 25 against the Pirates and appeared in seven games for the Cubs while serving in a utility role in the infield. He'll get regular playing time in Triple-A, where he's slashing .306/.344/.440 with 18 steals (in 23 attempts), seven home runs and 52 RBI over 378 plate appearances. Triantos' demotion to the minors corresponds with the Cubs recalling Kevin Alcantara and selecting Owen Miller's contract from Iowa, as well as Dansby Swanson (oblique) being placed on the 15-day injured list.

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