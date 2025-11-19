The Cubs selected Triantos' contract from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.

Triantos' dynasty value has taken a hit over the past year, as he has been a below league average hitter in 128 games at Triple-A, dating back to 2024. A bat-first player, Triantos has shown remarkable pure hitting ability at Double-A and in the Arizona Fall League, so the Cubs will still protect him from the Rule 5 Draft despite the fact he slashed .258/.315/.369 slash line in 102 games at Triple-A in 2025. If Triantos can take a step forward as a hitter, his propensity to steal bases could eventually come in handy in fantasy -- he has stolen 78 bases over the past two seasons.