Cubs' Jason Heyward: Likely to hit sixth
Heyward will likely hit sixth most games when the 2020 season is able to begin, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Heyward found some success when hitting lower in the order last year but struggled when the team moved him to leadoff, as the veteran outfielder posted a .147/.277/.295 slash line in 25 games batting first between August and September. Kris Bryant has been designated as the team's leadoff hitter heading into 2020, so perhaps Heyward can get into a groove again locked into a more comfortable lineup position.
