Heyward went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Yankees.

Heyward went yard for the first time this season during Friday's matchup, and his fifth-inning solo blast provided the Cubs' only run during the low-scoring game. The 32-year-old is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak in which he's gone 6-for-15 with a homer, two doubles, four RBI and two runs.