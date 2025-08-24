Wiggins struck out two batters and allowed no hits and two walks over three scoreless innings for Double-A Knoxville in his start Sunday against Montgomery.

Before toeing the rubber Sunday, Wiggins hadn't pitched for Knoxville since July 19 in what appears to have been a deliberate plan on the Cubs' part to limit the 23-year-old righty's workload in his second season following his 2023 Tommy John surgery. Wiggins didn't exhibit any signs of rust in his return to action and now owns a shiny 1.93 ERA and 50:17 K:BB in 38 innings for Knoxville on the season.