Cubs' Justin Steele: Begins throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Steele (elbow) began a throwing program Monday, the pitcher posted from his X account.
The left-hander was cleared to throw on flat ground for the first time since undergoing UCL revision surgery in April. A firm timetable for Steele's readiness to pitch in games isn't clear, but he's likely to get a late start to next season. The left-hander boasts a 3.18 ERA and 458:128 K:BB over 449.2 innings since the beginning of the 2022 campaign.
