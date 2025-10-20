Steele (elbow) began a throwing program Monday, the pitcher posted from his X account.

The left-hander was cleared to throw on flat ground for the first time since undergoing UCL revision surgery in April. A firm timetable for Steele's readiness to pitch in games isn't clear, but he's likely to get a late start to next season. The left-hander boasts a 3.18 ERA and 458:128 K:BB over 449.2 innings since the beginning of the 2022 campaign.