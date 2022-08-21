Steele allowed no runs on two hits and one walk over six innings against the Brewers, striking out nine. He did not factor into the decision.

The Cubs' southpaw was sharp all afternoon, as he held the Brewers to three baserunners on the day. Steele lowered his ERA to 3.25 on the season and now has three straight quality starts. Additionally, he has recorded 39 strikeouts in 26.1 innings in his last five starts after recording less than a strikeout per inning up to that point. He tentatively lines up for a rematch against the Brewers next week.