Cubs' Justin Steele: Continuing to make progress

Steele will throw plyo balls for the next week and then progress to throwing a baseball, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The club has already ruled Steele out through the All-Star break, but he's moving in the right direction. Montemurro notes that he'll be around the team for the next three weeks while continuing his rehab, and he could resume throwing a baseball as early as next Monday, which would be the first step in building up his throwing progression. The Cubs have yet to provide a firm timetable for Steele's return.