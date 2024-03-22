Steele was removed from Friday's Cactus League start versus the Giants after being hit in the left knee by a comebacker, Marquee Sports Network reports.

Steele stayed down on the ground for a bit after being struck by a ball off the bat of Luis Matos before eventually walking off the field with a limp. He'll be examined, although it's not clear at this point whether the southpaw will need to undergo any testing. Steele was making his final tune-up start before his scheduled Opening Day assignment on March 28 against the Rangers.