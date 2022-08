Steele (back/personal) is expected to start Tuesday against the Reds, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Steele exited his start against the Brewers on Friday due to low-back tightness and is on the restricted list for the Cubs' series in Toronto that concludes Wednesday. The southpaw will get some extra time to rest upon his return from the restricted list, but he'll likely return to the mound for Tuesday's series opener against the Reds at Wrigley Field.