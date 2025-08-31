The Cubs are expected to recall Alcantara from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Alcantara received a brief cup of coffee with the Cubs last September, going 1-for-10 over three games. The 23-year-old has spent the entire season to date with Iowa and has produced well, slashing .266/.349/.470 with 17 home runs and 10 stolen bases over 102 games. The Cubs are expected to option outfielder Owen Caissie to Iowa to make room on the active roster for Alcantara, who likely won't be in store for much playing time in the Chicago outfield while all of Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are available.