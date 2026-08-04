Cubs' Kevin Alcantara: Hits first career home run

Alcantara went 1-for-1 with a walk and a two-run home run in Monday's 10-5 win over the Dodgers.

Alcantara was recalled from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day, and he wasted no time getting comfortable in the majors as he posted his first ever home run with the Cubs. The 24-year-old may not have a path to everyday playing time at the moment, but the offensive potential is there whenever he is in the lineup. Alcantara was raking against Triple-A pitching, and he's worth keeping an eye on in case he gets hot in the short term for Chicago.