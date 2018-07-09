Cubs' Kris Bryant: Could rejoin team mid-week

Bryant (shoulder) is expected to play in rehab games at Double-A Tennessee on Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility of rejoining the Cubs in San Francisco before their series wraps up Wednesday, the Chicago Tribune reports.

While it's possible that he'll rejoin the Cubs for the third game of their series in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, the logistics of sending him to San Diego for the start of the final series before the All-Star break might make more sense than trying to get him out to San Francisco in time for Wednesday's matinee. In any case, how Bryant feels after his rehab games Monday and Tuesday will determine the Cubs' plans for him leading into the All-Star break.