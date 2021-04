Bryant went 1-for-3 with a single, two walks and three runs scored in Tuesday's 16-4 win over the Mets.

Bryant has been locked in at the plate lately, as he's slashing .400/.500/.800 with two home runs, four RBI, seven runs scored and a 3:1 BB:K over his last four games. After dealing with injuries for most of the 2020 season, Bryant looks fully healthy once again and continues to be a difficult out for opposing pitchers thus far.