Cubs' Kris Bryant: Reaching base at steady clip
Bryant enters Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers with an 8-for-29 mark (.276 average) at the plate during spring training.
Bryant has also drawn four walks and has been plunked three times, lifting his on-base average since .417. That OBA isn't too far above the level he's managed through his four big-league seasons and suggests he would be an excellent option atop the lineup if manager Joe Maddon tires of taking a matchup-based approach to the top of the order. Maddon appears to be inclined to stick with the status quo to begin the regular season, per Tony Andracki of NBC Sports Chicago, putting Bryant on track to occupy the No. 2 spot in front of co-star Anthony Rizzo.
