Tucker, who went 0-for-4 with a walk in Thursday's loss to the Brewers, is batting just .069 over his last eight games.

Tucker sat out both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader against Milwaukee, then got Wednesday off as well in an effort to snap out of his slump, but the extra rest didn't translate to improved production in Thursday's series finale. It was recently disclosed that the outfielder sustained a hairline fracture in his right hand June 1, which likely impacted his swing, though manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Tucker had fully healed. At this point, it seems like the 28-year-old simply needs to regain his confidence at the plate. The Cubs will likely give him plenty of opportunities to get going, but rookie Owen Caissie is on hand to provide an alternative if Tucker continues to struggle.