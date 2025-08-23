Tucker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 win over the Angels.

The home run was Tucker's first since July 19 and his 19th of the season. The outfielder has been in a well-documented slump, as he's batting just .171 with a .530 OPS across his last 20 games. Tucker is reportedly fully recovered from a hairline fracture in his right hand that had impacted his swing, and Friday's long ball could be a sign that he's starting to feel comfortable at the plate again.