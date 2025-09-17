Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Tucker will travel to Tampa on Wednesday to seek alternative treatment while the progress in his recovery from a left calf strain has plateaued, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Counsell said of Tucker that he's "concerned because he's not responding," per Zach Zaidman of the Cubs Radio Network. Counsell added that he remains "optimistic" Tucker will return at some point this season, but "the days are running out." Tucker is expected to rejoin the team next week in Chicago, but it's uncertain when he might be activated from the 10-day injured list. The All-Star outfielder has been sidelined for the past two weeks.