Vazquez is expected to be called up from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Tuesday's series opener with Atlanta, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Vazquez appears to be set to make his major-league debut after producing a .262 average with three home runs, 11 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base over 141 at-bats in 39 contests at Iowa this season. It's possible that 27-year-old will replace Nico Hoerner (hamstring) on the big-league roster if Hoerner is ultimately placed on the injured list.