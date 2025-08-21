Busch went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Busch had half of the Cubs' four hits as a team, including the key hit of the game, a three-run double in the bottom of the third inning that erased a 1-0 Milwaukee lead. The Chicago first baseman is only batting .185 this month, though he is now riding a modest three-game hitting streak, with extra-base knocks in his last two contests. Busch should remain Chicago's primary leadoff hitter against righties.