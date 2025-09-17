Busch went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run, two doubles and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Pirates.

Busch took Pittsburgh ace Paul Skenes deep to lead off the game, and he added two doubles to round out an excellent fantasy performance. The Chicago first baseman has now homered in consecutive games and three times in his last four contests. He's up to 29 long balls for the season, which is a new career best and tied for the team lead with Pete Crow-Armstrong.