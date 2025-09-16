Busch went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Busch is now riding a five-game hitting streak, and he's gone deep twice during the stretch. The Chicago first baseman has already set a new career high with 28 long balls this season. Busch has also tallied a career-best 79 RBI, and he's established himself as a reliable leadoff hitter against righties, as he's sporting a .267/.346/.517 slash line in those matchups.