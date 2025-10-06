Busch is not in the lineup Monday for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Brewers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Brewers are starting a left-handed opener in Aaron Ashby, so the Cubs are going with the right-handed-hitting Justin Turner at first base and in the leadoff spot. Per Montemurro, Busch is likely to replace Turner after the latter receives one plate appearance and the Brewers bring a right-hander into the game. Busch has homered in each of his last two postseason contests.