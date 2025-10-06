Cubs' Michael Busch: Likely mid-game entrant in Game 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Busch is not in the lineup Monday for Game 2 of the NLDS against the Brewers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Brewers are starting a left-handed opener in Aaron Ashby, so the Cubs are going with the right-handed-hitting Justin Turner at first base and in the leadoff spot. Per Montemurro, Busch is likely to replace Turner after the latter receives one plate appearance and the Brewers bring a right-hander into the game. Busch has homered in each of his last two postseason contests.
More News
-
Cubs' Michael Busch: Pops first postseason homer•
-
Cubs' Michael Busch: Monster day in Saturday's win•
-
Cubs' Michael Busch: Launches another home run Friday•
-
Cubs' Michael Busch: Blasts 31st home run Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Michael Busch: Reaches 30-homer plateau•
-
Cubs' Michael Busch: On bench against LHP•