Busch is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Though Busch broke a 0-for-30 drought at the plate a pinch-hit RBI single in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Pirates, he'll open a second straight game on the bench. With southpaw Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for the Phillies, the Cubs will add an extra right-handed bat to the lineup and deploy Carson Kelly at first base in place of the left-handed-hitting Busch.