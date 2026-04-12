Cubs' Michael Busch: Receiving first day off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Busch is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Matt Shaw will step in at first base in place of Busch, who will hit the bench after 14 consecutive starts to open the season. Though the Cubs often shielded him from left-handed pitching over the previous two seasons, Busch is expected to continue starting against southpaws more often than not in 2026.
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