default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Busch went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's Wild-Card win over the Padres.

Busch gave the Cubs an insurance run with his home run to lead off the seventh inning. It also marked the first postseason home run of his career. Busch went 4-for-10 in three games against the Padres.

More News