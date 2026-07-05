Cubs' Michael Conforto: Bigger role expected through break

With Matt Shaw (hand) out at least through the All-Star break, per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, Conforto should continue to see an expanded role in right field.

Conforto has been the top option in right field with Shaw on the shelf, with Seiya Suzuki and Kevin Alcantara also mixing in. Suzuki also frequently serves as Chicago's DH, which was the alignment Saturday, when Conforto started in right and tallied two hits and and a walk from the seventh spot in the lineup. The veteran outfielder has a strong .837 OPS so far this season, and he should continue to be a useful fantasy performer for as long as he's a regular starter.