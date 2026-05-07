Cubs' Michael Conforto: Leads offense Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conforto went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run, an additional run scored and two total RBI in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Reds.
Making his first start since April 29, Conforto responded with his first three-hit game of the season and delivered his second home run as well. The veteran outfielder is locked into a reserve role for the Cubs, which limits his fantasy appeal, but he's been good when given an opportunity with a .361/.467/.667 slash line across 36 at-bats so far.
More News
-
Cubs' Michael Conforto: Reaches three times in loss•
-
Cubs' Michael Conforto: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Cubs' Michael Conforto: Not starting Thursday•
-
Cubs' Michael Conforto: Formally added to roster•
-
Cubs' Michael Conforto: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Cubs' Michael Conforto: Expected to make OD roster•