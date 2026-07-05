Cubs' Michael Conforto: Sitting versus lefty

Conforto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Conforto started the previous three games and will take a seat Sunday after going 5-for-11 with two walks, two homers, four RBI and four runs during that span. The veteran outfielder should continue to see more regular playing time through the All-Star break with Matt Shaw (hand) on the injured list, though Conforto is likely to continue sitting versus southpaws. Kevin Alcantara is starting as the designated hitter against St. Louis lefty Matthew Liberatore.