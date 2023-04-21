Fulmer (0-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while retiring only one batter to take the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.

Fulmer had a nightmare outing out of the bullpen, which pushed his ERA up to 7.56. He had an ERA of 3.38 coming into the night but will now need to string together some good performances to get back to a respectable level. Brad Boxberger has been more effective so far, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Cubs look his way in the ninth instead of Fulmer, at least in the short term.