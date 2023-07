The Cubs optioned Rucker to Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rucker has taken a notable step back from his 2022 campaign, accumulating a 5.17 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 38.1 innings out of the bullpen. Rucker could certainly return to Chicago if he shows signs of improvement in the minors, but for now Hayden Wesneski will come up from Triple-A to take his spot on the pitching staff.