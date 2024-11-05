Rucker elected free agency Monday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
The Nationals booted Rucker from their 40-man roster and he has decided to try out free agency rather than accepting an outright assignment. The 30-year-old spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign in the minors, holding a 6.16 ERA and 39:11 K:BB over 30.2 innings.
