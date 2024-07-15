Rucker (hand) resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, working one inning while striking out a batter and giving up one run on three hits and one walk.

Rucker had been pulled off his rehab assignment last Sunday due to turf toe in his right big toe, but he evidently made a swift recovery from that injury. The 30-year-old is still in the process of building back up while he's been on the injured list all season due to a right hand arterial vasospasm. He'll likely work in middle relief for the Phillies once he's activated from the 60-day IL.