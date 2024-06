Rucker rehab assignment was transferred from Single-A Clearwater to Double-A Reading on Tuesday.

Rucker made his first rehab appearance Friday with Clearwater, tossing a scoreless inning. The outing was Rucker's first in-game action since March 1 with a right hand injury, and he'll continue his recovery at Double-A Reading. Rucker will likely require a handful of rehab outings before being reinstated.