Soroka (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list at some point during the Cubs' upcoming seven-game road trip, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Soroka has been sidelined since making his Cubs debut Aug. 4, dealing with a right shoulder strain. He appears to be on the cusp of returning as Chicago starts their seven-game road trip with a three-game set in Pittsburgh beginning Monday before they'll head to Cincinnati for four contests thereafter. Soroka made one appearance with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, giving up one run on a solo homer, while striking out three batters over 2.1 innings. The right-hander only reached 38 total pitches in the outing with Iowa, so he will likely be on a significant workload restriction in his return to action, whenever that may be.