Soroka (2-0) earned the win Saturday against Atlanta after giving up one run on four hits and three walks while fanning three across five innings.

Soroka went five innings for a second straight start to begin the campaign, though he didn't showcase the strikeout stuff that saw him rack up 10 punchouts in his season debut. Through his first two starts with the Diamondbacks, the right-hander has allowed just one run while posting a 13:4 K:BB. Soroka lines up for a road matchup against the Phillies his next time out.