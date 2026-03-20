Soroka allowed one hit and one walk while striking out eight over five scoreless innings in Thursday's spring start against the White Sox.

Soroka dazzled in his first game back from a stint with Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. The right-hander threw 70 pitches (48 strikes) and will get one more spring start next Tuesday against the Guardians, Arizona's final preseason game. With Merrill Kelly (back) slated to begin the season on the injured list, Soroka will open the regular season as part of the team's five-man rotation.