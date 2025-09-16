Soroka tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's 4-0 win over the Pirates. He walked two batters and struck out two.

Soroka was activated from the injured list before the game after missing a little more than a month of action due to a right shoulder strain. The veteran righty made 16 starts for Washington earlier this year and one with Chicago after coming over at the trade deadline, but it appears that he'll now fit into the Cubs' bullpen in a long relief role. It's a hit to Soroka's fantasy value, though he did excel as a long reliever for the crosstown White Sox last season, posting a 2.75 ERA with 60 strikeouts over 36 innings.