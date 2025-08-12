The Cubs activated Amaya (oblique) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Amaya has been sidelined since May 25 due to a left oblique strain. Despite Amaya's return, the Cubs have opted to currently keep three catchers on the 26-man roster, with Amaya joining Carson Kelly and Reese McGuire. Jon Berti was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Prior to his injury, Amaya was slashing .280/.313/.505 with four home runs, 25 RBI, 14 runs scored and a 4:22 BB:K across 100 plate appearances. He had been well on his way to a career year at the dish.