Amaya (oblique) has started a hitting program, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Amaya began a throwing program June 15, and he has now started to do work from the plate as well. Manager Craig Counsell said Monday that the team is targeting a return for the catcher around the All-Star break. Amaya has been on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique injury since May 24, but he appears to be on the cusp of launching a minor-league rehab assignment.