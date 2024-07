Amaya is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Amaya has moved back into a timeshare with Tomas Nido behind the plate, but it'll be the latter's turn to play Sunday after the former started at catcher in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday. In the Cubs' 5-4 loss in the second game of the twin bill, Amaya went 1-for-2 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.